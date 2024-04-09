TS EAMCET 2024 Application Correction Window Opens At eapcet.tsche.ac.in- Steps To Edit Here

TS EAMCET 2024: JNTU Hyderabad has opened the application correction window for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2024 on April 8. Registered applicants can make corrections for the entrance test on the official website, eapcet.tsche.ac.uk. The deadline for the application correction window is April 12. "Applicants are hereby informed that the link is enabled for corrections if any and will be available upto 12-04-2024 (Friday)," reads the official notification.

According to the schedule, the TS EAMCET 2024 for the engineering stream will be held on May 9, 10, and 11, while the agriculture and pharmacy tests will be held on May 7 and 8, all in a computer-based (CBT) format lasting three hours. Students will be able to download their admit cards from the official website using their login information, such as their date of birth and registration number.

TS EAMCET 2024: Steps to edit application form here

Step 1: Go to the official TS EAMCET website, eapcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Sign in using your registration number, password, or any required information.

Step 3: Locate the section for revising your application.

Step 4: Make the necessary changes to fix or update any information.

Step 5: Before submitting your application, double-check it thoroughly.

Step 6: After submitting your application, download and print it for future reference.

The exam will be held in two shifts: forenoon (FN) from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and afternoon (AF) from 3 to 6 p.m. The deadline for application registration without late fees was April 6, however registrations began on February 26.