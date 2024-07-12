TS EAMCET Counselling 2024: Phase 1 Registration Ends Today At tgeapcet.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

TS EAMCET Counselling 2024: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will close the application window for Phase 1 of the TS EAMCET counselling 2024 today. Students who passed the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET) can complete basic information, pay the fee, and book slots for certificate verification on the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in. TS EAMCET counselling is being conducted for admission to engineering and pharmacy programs offered by colleges and universities across the state for the upcoming academic year.

The certificate verification for candidates who have reserved slots will take place until tomorrow, July 13, in accordance with the counselling schedule. Applications for the TS EAMCET web options entry 2024 are now being accepted, and the deadline is July 15. On July 19, the seat allotment will be released based on the options that the candidates submitted.

TS EAMCET 2024: Steps to register here

Step 1: Visit the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in.

Step 2: Locate and click on the TS EAMCET 2024 registration link on the homepage.

Step 3: Pay close attention to the directions and carefully fill out all the requested information.

Step 4: Cover the cost of the counselling.

Step 5: Schedule a time for document verification after payment.

The application processing fee for candidates in the OC and BC categories is Rs 1,200, whereas candidates in the SC and ST categories must pay Rs 600. You have three options for paying the fee: net banking, credit card, or debit card.