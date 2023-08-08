TS ECET Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2023 Releasing Today At tsecet.nic.in- Check Official Notice And Other Details Here

TS ECET Counselling 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education will release the TS ECET Counselling seat allotment result today, August 8, 2023. The dates for lateral entry (second year) admissions to BE, BTech, and B Pharmacy programs for the TS ECET (Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test) in 2023 were just issued by the Council. Registration began on July 29 at tsecet.nic.in. Candidates had to reserve their timeslots by August 1, 2023. On August 8, 2023, a preliminary allocation of seats will be made available.

"The detailed notification along with instructions to the candidate will be made available on the website https://tsecet.nic.in on 21-07-2023."

TS ECET Counselling 2023: Steps to check here

Visit the tsecet.nic.in website

Click on Seat Allotment Result Link

Enter Login Details

Download Seat Allotment Order

Print the seat allotment order

TS ECET Counselling 2023: Important dates

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification July 29 to August 1, 2023 Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates July 31 to August 2, 2023 Exercising Options after Certificate Verification July 31 to August 2, 2023 Freezing of Options 4-Aug-23 Provisional Seat Allotment 8-Aug-23 Payment of Tuition Fee and Self Reporting through August 8 to 12, 2023 the website August 8 to 12, 2023

Candidates should be aware that on August 28, 2023, the Spot Admission Guidelines for Private Unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy Colleges will be posted on the website. Candidates can visit the official website for more information about TS ECET Counselling 2023.