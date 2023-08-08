TS ECET Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2023 Releasing Today At tsecet.nic.in- Check Official Notice And Other Details Here
TS ECET Counselling Result 2023: Registration on tsecet.nic.in began on July 29. Candidates were required to reserve their slots by August 1, 2023, scroll down for more details.
Trending Photos
TS ECET Counselling 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education will release the TS ECET Counselling seat allotment result today, August 8, 2023. The dates for lateral entry (second year) admissions to BE, BTech, and B Pharmacy programs for the TS ECET (Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test) in 2023 were just issued by the Council. Registration began on July 29 at tsecet.nic.in. Candidates had to reserve their timeslots by August 1, 2023. On August 8, 2023, a preliminary allocation of seats will be made available.
"The detailed notification along with instructions to the candidate will be made available on the website https://tsecet.nic.in on 21-07-2023."
TS ECET Counselling 2023: Steps to check here
- Visit the tsecet.nic.in website
- Click on Seat Allotment Result Link
- Enter Login Details
- Download Seat Allotment Order
- Print the seat allotment order
TS ECET Counselling 2023: Important dates
|Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification
|July 29 to August 1, 2023
|Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates
|July 31 to August 2, 2023
|Exercising Options after Certificate Verification
|July 31 to August 2, 2023
|Freezing of Options
|4-Aug-23
|Provisional Seat Allotment
|8-Aug-23
|Payment of Tuition Fee and Self Reporting through August 8 to 12, 2023 the website
|August 8 to 12, 2023
TS ECET Counselling 2023; direct link to download official notice here
Candidates should be aware that on August 28, 2023, the Spot Admission Guidelines for Private Unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy Colleges will be posted on the website. Candidates can visit the official website for more information about TS ECET Counselling 2023.
Live Tv