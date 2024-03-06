TS EdCET 2024 Registration Begins Today At edcet.tsche.ac.in- Steps To Apply Here

TS EdCET 2024: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHIE, has begun the registration process for the TS EdCET 2024. Candidates who desire to take the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test can register online at edcet.tsche.ac.in. The registration window will be open until May 6, 2024. However, candidates can submit their applications with a late fee until May 13, 2024. The application correction window will be available from May 13 to May 15, 2024. The admit cards will be issued on May 20, 2024. The test will take place on May 23, 2024, in two shifts: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

TS EdCET 2024: Steps to apply here

1. Go to the official TS EdCET website, edcet.tsche.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click the TS EdCET 2024 registration option.

3. In the next step, input the essential information and get yourself registered.

4. Log in with the needed credentials and upload the required papers.

5. Submit the form and print it out for future reference.

Eligible candidates must possess a minimum of 50% of overall marks from a bachelor's degree program, such as a B.A., B.Com., B.Sc., B.Sc. (Home Science), BCA, BBM, BBA, or a master's programme, to be considered for the application. The TS EdCET is used to admit students to the state's two-year B.Ed programs.