TS ICET 2024 Hall Ticket To Be Released Today At icet.tsche.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Here

TS ICET 2024: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2024 hall ticket will be issued today, May 31, by Kakatiya University in Warangal. Candidates will be able to acquire the TS ICET 2024 admit card from the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in. To obtain the TS ICET 2024 hall ticket, candidates must provide their login credentials, which include their registration number and date of birth. Candidates should carry their TS ICET 2024 hall tickets and any original government ID to the exam centre.

The TS ICET 2024 exam is set to take place on June 5 and 6 at various locations throughout the state. The exam will be conducted in three sessions. On June 5, the first session will run from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by the second session, which will run from 2:30 p. The third session is scheduled for June 6, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The tentative answer key for the TS ICET 2024 exam is scheduled to be released on June 15. Candidates can object to the preliminary answer key from June 16 to June 19. On June 28, the institute will release the final answer key and release the results of the TS ICET 2024 entrance exam.

TS ICET 2024: Steps to download hall ticket here

Visit the official TS ICET webpage at icet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on the TS ICET Hall Ticket 2024 link on the home page.

Enter your login information and click submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy in case you need it later.

Officials had previously declared that the admit card would be released on May 28, 2024, but the date was postponed to May 31, 2024.