TS LAWCET 2024 Response Sheet, Answer Key Released At lawcet.tsche.ac.in- Check Direct Link To Download Here

TS LAWCET 2024: The Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) 2024 and the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2024 answer keys have been made available by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The answer keys for those who took the examinations are now available for download on the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in. The TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2024 tests were held on June 3, with three sessions scheduled throughout the day. The first session was held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the second from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., and the third, especially for the TS PGLCET, from 4 pm to 5.30 pm.

Until June 7, candidates who are dissatisfied with the answer key may raise their concerns. They can only do this by logging into the portal, as objections sent in any other way will not be taken into consideration.

TS LAWCET 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit lawcet.tsche.ac.in, the official website.

2. Select the Response Sheets, Question Papers, and Answer Key link from the homepage.

3. Enter your hall ticket and registration number to obtain the response sheet and answer key.

4. The page will show the response sheet and answer key.

5. Download it and, if necessary, voice objections.

Osmania University, Hyderabad conducts the TS LAWCET/TG PGLCET-2024 on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. The exam is for admission to 2 year LL.M. and 3 year / 5 year LL.B. Regular Courses.