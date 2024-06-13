TS LAWCET, PGLCET Result 2024 Declared At lawcet.tsche.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

TS LAWCET, PGLCET Result 2024: The results of the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Exam and the Telangana State Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test have been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, or TSCHE. The TS LAWCET and PGLCET results can now be downloaded from the official website, lawcet.tsche.ac.in, Manabadi (a third-party website). The time and date of the TS LAWCET 2022 Results were released on June 12, 2024.In order to download their results and rank card, candidates will require their TS LAWCET hall tickets. In order to pass the tests, candidates needed to score at least 35 percent (42 out of 120) to meet the minimum qualifying percentage.

TS LAWCET Result 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

2. Select the LAWCET and PGLCET results link from the webpage.

3. Enter your date of birth and LAWCET hall ticket number (as seen on your admit card) in the following step.

4. The scorecard for TS LAWCET will appear on the screen.

5. Review the same and get the download.

5. Print it out for future reference.

TS LAWCET 2024: Tie Breaking rule

1. In the case of a tie, the marks scored in Part C (Aptitude for the Study of Law) will be given preference.

2. Marks from Part B (Current Affairs) will be taken into account if the tie persists.

3. Should the tie continue, the elder candidate will be given preference and applicants with equal scores will be placed together for ranking purposes.