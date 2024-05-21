UGC NET 2024 Correction Window Opens At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Steps to Edit Application Form Here

UGC NET 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) activated the link to the UGC NET online correction window. Candidates who need to edit any mistakes or errors made while filling out the UGC NET Application Form 2024 can do so by going to the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The deadline for making modifications is May 23, 2024. No corrections will be accepted after the due date. Candidates must pay an additional fee for UGC NET application modifications using credit/debit card, net banking, or UPI. The exam is scheduled to take place on June 18, 2024. The exam will last three hours.

The entrance examination will be used to evaluate eligibility for Junior Research Fellowships (JRF), assistant professor positions in Indian universities and colleges, and admission to PhD programmes. After the UGC NET June 2024 edit facility closes, the NTA will soon release the admit card on its official website.

UGC NET 2024: Steps to edit application form here

Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, select the UGC NET June 2024 application rectification link.

Log in and make any necessary adjustments.

Save your changes and submit the form.

Keep a hardcopy for future reference.

The upcoming UGC NET examination would be held in OMR style on a single day across India. The test comprises of two papers and will be administered in multiple shifts.