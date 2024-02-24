UKPSC JE Answer Key 2024 OUT At psc.uk.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

UKPSC 2024: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the answer key for the Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment examination 2023-24. Aspiring candidates who participated in the UKPSC JE exam 2024 can now access the answer key, along with the document verification list and cut-off scores, on the official website, psc.uk.gov.in. The examination, conducted by the commission on December 23, 24, 26, and 27, involved four papers covering general Hindi, English, and engineering streams (papers 1 and 2), with a total of 920 marks.

UKPSC 2024: Steps To Download Answer Key

- Visit the official website of the commission - psc.uk.gov.in.

- On the homepage, find and click on the link titled "23-02-2024 Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Service Examination-2023– Notification, Document Verification list, Cut Off Marks and Answer Key (results)".

- This will redirect you to a new page containing links to the answer key, document verification list, and cut-off marks list.

- Click on the specific link you are interested in.

- Review the details provided.

- Download and take a printout of the PDF for future reference.

UKPSC JE 2024: Exam Details

It's important to note that the UKPSC JE 2024 exam consisted of objective-type questions, and the selection process includes both a written exam and document verification. The results for the Junior Engineer exam are expected to be published soon and will be accessible on the official website. Candidates looking to retrieve their results should have their relevant credentials, including the registration ID and password.

As the commission releases not only the answer key but also the document verification list and cut-off scores, candidates can get a comprehensive view of their performance and the criteria for further stages in the selection process. The transparency in providing these details enhances the overall evaluation process for the UKPSC JE recruitment examination.