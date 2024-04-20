UP Board Result 2024: Uttar Pradesh Class 10th Result OUT At upmsp.edu.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

UP Board 10th Result 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) released the UP Class 10 Results 2024 today at 2 PM. Students can check their results on the official website upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. The result link is activated now. The minimum mark required to pass the UP board Class 10 exam is 33% in all subjects. In case students are not satisfied with their score, they can apply for supplementary/ compartment exams. Girls out performed boys this year as the pass percentage of girls in the High school final examination is better than that of boys.

UP Board 10th Result 2024: Pass Percentage

- Girls pass percentage in Class 10: 93.40 per cent

- Boys pass percentage: 86.05 per cent.

UP Board 10th Result 2024: Direct Link

UP Class 10th Results 2024: Steps To Check Scores

- Go to the official website upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

- On the homepage, click on the link named ‘Download UP Board Result 2024.’

- You will be redirected to a new page. Click on the UP Class 10 result link.

- Enter your credentials on the login page as asked.

- After viewing your results, download and print a copy for future reference.

UP Board Result 2024: Exam Details

The UP Board conducted Class 10 and 12 exams from February 22 to March 9, 2023, at various centers across the state, with two shifts each day. In total, 29,47,311 students appeared for the Class 10 exams. Answer sheet evaluation was finished in 13 working days, from March 16 to March 31, 2024. Last year, the Class 10 results were announced on April 25, showing an overall pass percentage of 89.78%. Girls performed better than boys in the exams.