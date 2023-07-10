UPPCS PCS 2023 Mains Registration Begins At uppsc.up.nic.in- Direct Link To Apply Here

UPPCS PCS 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC, has begun the registration process for the UPPSC PSCS Mains 2023. Candidates who have passed their prelims for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services can now apply on the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in. According to the schedule, the registration window begins on July 7, 2023, and the deadline to apply is July 21, 2023.

The application correction window will be accessible for candidates from July 7, 2023, until July 28, 2023. No candidate will be able to register or amend their application form after the window has closed. The UPPSC PCS 2023 Mains Exam will be held for a total of 254 vacancies from September 23, 2023 to October 1, 2023.

UPPCS PCS 2023: Steps to apply here

1. Visit the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in

2. On the homepage, go to the Recruitment Dashboard and select "FILL ONLINE DETAILS FOR COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES (P.C.S.) (MAIN.) EXAM.-2023."

3. Enter your registration number, date of birth, gender, domicile and other detail

4. Upload necessary documents if required

5. Pay the fees and submit

6. Download the form and take a printout of the same

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC, announced the UPPSC PCS Pre Result 2023 in June 2023. The prelims test was held on May 14, 2023, and 5,65,459 people applied, with 3,45,022 candidates showing up. There were 4047 candidates that qualified for the mains exam.