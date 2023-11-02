UPSC Civil Main Services 2022 Result Released At upsc.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Check Here

UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) released UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2022 on 1 November 2023. Candidates who have applied for the examination can check the UPSC Civil Services 2022 reserve list on their official website.

The result for the UPSC main exam 2022 was declared on 23 May 2023 recommending 933 candidates for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS, and certain other Central Services, Group A and B against 1022 vacancies.

The reserved list for 89 candidates was released on 1 November to fill the remaining seats. The total number of vacancies to be filled through the UPSC CSE 2022 examination is 1022

UPSC Civil Services Main result 2022 reserve list: Step to Download

Go to the official website of the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) at upsc.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads “Reserve List: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022”

A new PDF file will open.

candidates can check the list

Download the page and keep a printout of it for future reference.

UPSC Mains Result 2022; direct link here

According to the notice from the official website of UPSC, from the total 89 vacancies 65 seats were reserved for General Category, 7 EWS, 15 OBC, 1 SC, and 1 seat is reserved for ST to fill up the remaining posts based on the examination

NOTE: The following 2 (Two) candidate displays Roll No.3534972 and 0828156 are provisional.