trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2683119
NewsEducation
UPSC CIVIL SERVICES 2022

UPSC Civil Main Services 2022 Result Released At upsc.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Check Here

The Union Public Service Commission released the UPSC Civil Services 2022 reserve list on 1 November 2023 on their official website upsc.gov.in. check how to download your result

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 11:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

UPSC Civil Main Services 2022 Result Released At upsc.gov.in- Direct Link, Steps To Check Here UPSC Civil Service 2022

UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) released UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2022 on 1 November 2023. Candidates who have applied for the examination can check the UPSC Civil Services 2022 reserve list on their official website.

The result for the UPSC main exam 2022 was declared on 23 May 2023 recommending 933 candidates for appointment to IAS, IFS, IPS, and certain other Central Services, Group A and B against 1022 vacancies. 

The reserved list for 89 candidates was released on 1 November to fill the remaining seats. The total number of vacancies to be filled through the UPSC CSE 2022 examination is 1022

UPSC Civil Services Main result 2022 reserve list: Step to Download

  • Go to the official website of the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) at upsc.gov.in. 
  • Click on the link that reads “Reserve List: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022”
  •  A new PDF file will open.
  • candidates can check the list
  • Download the page and keep a printout of it for future reference. 

UPSC Mains Result 2022; direct link here

According to the notice from the official website of UPSC, from the total 89 vacancies 65 seats were reserved for General Category, 7 EWS, 15 OBC, 1 SC, and 1 seat is reserved for ST to fill up the remaining posts based on the examination 

NOTE: The following 2 (Two) candidate displays Roll No.3534972 and 0828156 are provisional. 

 

Live Tv

Trending news

dancing on my wheels
Unique story of mother-daughter struggle
DNA Video
DNA Positive: Vinutha won 8 gold medals
DNA Video
DNA: Fight between former IAS and woman for taking dog in lift
DNA Video
iPhone Hacking Alert: What is 'State Sponsored' Espionage?
DNA Video
DNA: What did Apple say on the iPhone hack alert controversy?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will Marathas take reservation in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Why do Marathas want reservation?
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking rally of Palestine supporters in Kerala
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'options' to save 8 Indians in Qatar?
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'Royal Pardon' death penalty in Qatar?