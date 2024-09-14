UPSC ESE Interview Schedule 2024 Released: Check Personality Test Dates at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the UPSC Engineering Services Examination (ESE) Interview Schedule for 2024. Candidates who have qualified for the Personality Test can now check the interview dates on the UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in.

A total of 617 candidates, who cleared the ESE Main Examination, will participate in the Personality Test round.

UPSC ESE Interview Dates and Schedule

The Personality Test is scheduled for the following dates in 2024: October 7, 8, 9, 10, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, and November 4, 5, and 6. Interviews will be conducted in two shifts—morning from 9 AM and afternoon from 1 PM.

E-Summon Letters

Candidates will soon be able to download their e-Summon Letters from the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in. Please note that no requests for changes in the scheduled interview date or time will be entertained by the Commission.

Travel Reimbursement

Candidates appearing for the interview are eligible for reimbursement of travel expenses limited to Second/Sleeper class train fares (Mail Express) for attending the interview.

Steps to Check UPSC ESE Interview Schedule 2024:

1. Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on the link for "UPSC ESE Interview Schedule 2024" on the homepage.

3. A PDF file with the interview dates will open.

4. Download the PDF and print a hard copy for reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official UPSC website for further updates and details.