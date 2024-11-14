UPSC IFS Main 2024 Admit Card Released At upsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UPSC IFS Main 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024 on its official website. Candidates planning to appear for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2024 can download their admit card by visiting the UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. The download link is also available at upsconline.nic.in. The UPSC IFS Mains 2024 exam will be held from November 24 to December 1, 2024. Each exam session will last three hours, with the morning session from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the afternoon session from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. On exam day, candidates are required to bring a printed copy of their e-Admit Card to the exam center. Anyone who fails to present their e-Admit Card for verification will not be allowed to take the exam. Along with the admit card, candidates must also carry a photo ID that matches the number on their e-Admit Card for every exam session.

The exam consists of six descriptive papers, including General English, General Knowledge, and two optional subjects selected from a prescribed list. Papers 1 and 2 are worth 300 marks each, while the remaining papers are worth 200 marks. Candidates will have two hours to complete each paper. For Papers 3, 4, 5, and 6, candidates must choose two optional subjects from the approved list, avoiding certain combinations as specified in the official notification.

UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024.

Step 3: Enter your login details on the new page that appears.

Step 4: Once completed, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and review the admit card carefully.

Step 6: Keep a printed copy for future reference.

Candidates must keep their e-Admit Card safe until the final results of the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2024, are announced. No physical Admit Cards will be issued for this exam. Candidates should verify that all details on the e-Admit Card, including Name, Photograph, and the QR code, are accurate. If any discrepancies are found, they should be reported to the Commission immediately via email at soexam9-upsc@gov.in for prompt resolution.