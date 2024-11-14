UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024 To Be Released Today At upsc.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced that the admit cards for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Main Examination 2024 will be available on November 14, 2024. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in. The UPSC IFS Mains 2024 exam will be held from November 24 to December 1, 2024. Each exam session will last three hours, with the morning session from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the afternoon session from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. On exam day, candidates are required to bring a printed copy of their e-Admit Card to the exam center. Anyone who fails to present their e-Admit Card for verification will not be allowed to take the exam. Along with the admit card, candidates must also carry a photo ID that matches the number on their e-Admit Card for every exam session.

The UPSC IFS Main Examination will begin on November 24, 2024, and will be conducted in two shifts: the first shift starts at 9:00 AM, and the second shift begins at 2:30 PM. The exam consists of six descriptive papers, including General English, General Knowledge, and two optional subjects selected from a prescribed list. Papers 1 and 2 are worth 300 marks each, while the remaining papers are worth 200 marks. Candidates will have two hours to complete each paper. For Papers 3, 4, 5, and 6, candidates must choose two optional subjects from the approved list, avoiding certain combinations as specified in the official notification.

UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the UPSC IFS Mains Admit Card 2024.

Step 3: Enter your login details on the new page that appears.

Step 4: Once completed, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and review the admit card carefully.

Step 6: Keep a printed copy for future reference.

Candidates should verify that all details on their e-Admit Card, including Name, Photograph, and QR code, are correct. If there are any discrepancies, they must inform the Commission immediately by emailing soexam9-upsc@gov.in so that appropriate action can be taken.