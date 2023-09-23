UPSC Success Story: Who Is IPS Preeti Chandra? 'Lady Singham' of Rajasthan Who Cracked UPSC In First Attempt

The UPSC exam, which paves the way to becoming an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, stands as one of the most formidable challenges in India. Success in this rigorous examination necessitates unwavering dedication and countless hours of diligent study. Annually, thousands of aspiring candidates vie for the opportunity to become IAS, IFS, or IPS officers, yet only a select few emerge triumphant from this fiercely competitive three-tiered examination, comprising the preliminary test, main examination, and interview. In today's discourse, we delve into the inspiring journey of Preeti Chandra, who remarkably cracked the UPSC exam on her maiden attempt.

Hailing from Sikar, Rajasthan, Preeti Chandra carved her name as the first woman SP of Bikaner. Her remarkable journey serves as a testament to unwavering determination and the capability to surmount obstacles on the path to triumph.

Often referred to as the 'Lady Singham' of Rajasthan, Preeti Chandra's name alone strikes fear into the hearts of dacoits, some of whom have surrendered due to her relentless pursuit of justice. She has also dismantled numerous criminal networks engaged in human trafficking and the heinous flesh trade.

Born in 1979 in Kundan village, Sikar district, Preeti Chandra initially pursued a career in education. While her initial aspiration was journalism, she transitioned to teaching after earning her M.Phil. Nonetheless, her fervor for taking on substantial challenges eventually led her to prepare for the UPSC exam.

With sheer dedication, Preeti Chandra immersed herself in the realm of administrative services. In 2008, she achieved a commendable rank of 255 in the UPSC exam on her very first attempt, a remarkable feat accomplished without any external coaching. This achievement propelled her into the distinguished role of an IPS officer.

Upon becoming an IPS officer, Preeti Chandra served in various roles, including her initial posting in Alwar, Rajasthan. She subsequently took charge as SP in the Bundi and Kota Anti-Corruption Bureaus. Her commendable performance led to her promotion to the position of SP in Karauli, and presently, she holds the esteemed position of SP in Bikaner. Preeti Chandra also served as the Deputy Commissioner of Police at the Jaipur Metro Corporation.

During her tenure in Karauli, Preeti Chandra apprehended numerous criminals and instilled such fear among dacoits that many willingly surrendered. With her dedicated team, IPS Preeti Chandra ventured into the challenging terrain of the Chambal ravines.

In her role as SP in Bundi, Preeti Chandra orchestrated a successful operation against a criminal gang in Rajasthan involved in the abhorrent trade of forcing women into the flesh trade. Through meticulous investigative work, she discovered hidden hideouts, leading to the rescue of several young girls from the clutches of this horrifying world. This heroic act earned her the moniker 'Lady Singham' and garnered widespread recognition for her unwavering commitment to justice.