UTET Admit Card 2024 Released At ukutet.com- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UTET Admit Card 2024: The Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test (UTET) 2024 hall tickets have been released today, October 8, and are available on the official website ukutet.com. Candidates appearing for the UTET 2024 exam can download their admit cards by entering their registration number and password. The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) will conduct the UTET 2024 exam on October 24. The exam will consist of two papers—UTET Paper 1 and UTET Paper 2—and will be held in two shifts. Paper 1 will take place from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM, while Paper 2 will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

Eligible candidates can download their admit cards starting on October 8, 2024. To access the admit card, candidates must enter either their registration number and password or their name and date of birth, as provided in the application form. If a candidate encounters difficulties downloading their admit card, UBSE has provided an alternative option. Affected candidates can visit their designated nodal examination center—based on the first exam city selected during the application process—on October 22 and 23, 2024. They must bring a photocopy of the online application form, two passport-sized photographs (matching the one uploaded during registration), and a photocopy of a valid photo ID as per the application details.

UTET Admit Card 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at ukutet.com.

On the homepage, click on the link for the UTET admit card.

A new login page will appear.

Enter your registration number and password.

Download your admit card once it is displayed.

Print a copy for future reference.

Candidates are encouraged to download their admit cards as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute issues. UBSE has reminded all applicants to bring the required documents and follow the guidelines to ensure a smooth examination process.