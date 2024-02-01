Uttarakhand NMMS 2023 Result Declared At scert.uk.gov.in- Over 1,500 Students Qualify For Scholarship

Uttarakhand NMMS Result 2023: The National Merit-cum-Means Scholarship (NMMS) result for 2023 has been officially announced by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Uttarakhand. A total of 1,527 candidates have successfully secured the scholarship through the examination process. Students who took the exam can access their results on the official website, scert.uk.gov.in. The NMMS Uttarakhand 2023 examination took place on December 3, 2023, and the SCERT has provided a list of provisionally selected candidates in PDF format.

The result PDF contains crucial information such as the candidate's roll number, name, father's name, date of birth, caste code, school name, block, district, attendance, MAT score, SAT score, total marks, selection status, and scholarship details. The selected Class 8 students are entitled to a scholarship of Rs 1,000 per month for the next four years, spanning from Class 9 to Class 12.

Uttarakhand NMMS Result 2023: Steps To Download PDF

- Visit the official website - scert.uk.gov.in

- Click on NMMMS result 2023

- A PDF will be displayed on the screen

- Search your roll number and check if you are selected

- Download the PDF for future reference

The scholarship examination comprised both a Mental Stability Test and Scholastic Aptitude Test, with the final selection of students being determined by eligibility criteria and document submission. The SCERT emphasized that the result adheres to the directions provided by the Uttarakhand government and the guidelines from the education ministry.

According to the council, the selection for the NMMMS scholarship was conducted on a district-wise and caste-wise quota basis. Similarly, the selection for SNSS and SMSS scholarships followed quotas set division-wise and development block-wise. In cases of equal cut-off in the results, the older candidate was given preference based on their date of birth, aligning with the standard practice in other competitive examinations.