WB JELET COUNSELLING REGISTRATION 2024

WB JELET Counselling Registration 2024 Begins Today At wbjeeb.nic.in- Here’s How To Register

WB JELET Counselling Registration 2024: Qualified candidates from the entrance examination can submit their application forms by October 6 on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2024, 11:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
WB JELET Counselling Registration 2024: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) is set to commence the online counselling process for the Joint Entrance Lateral Entry Test (JELET) 2024 today, October 3. Qualified candidates can submit their application forms by October 6 on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates are advised to be very careful during the registration process, as there will be no option to edit the information once the form is submitted. When selecting preferences, candidates should prioritize their preferred institute and course combinations accordingly.

The counselling schedule includes several important dates. From October 3 to October 6, candidates can register, pay the registration fee, and complete their choice filling. The process of choice filling and locking will occur between October 5 and October 6. The first round of seat allotment results will be released on October 8. Candidates who are allotted seats must pay the seat acceptance fee between October 8 and October 15. Those who do not wish to upgrade or who have received their first-choice seat should report to their respective institutes for document verification and admission from October 13 to October 15.

WB JELET Counselling Registration 2024: Steps to register here

  • Visit the official WBJEEB website at wbjeeb.in.
  • Click on the WBJEE JELET Counselling 2024 registration link on the homepage.
  • A new page will appear where you need to enter your registration details.
  • After completing registration, log in to your account.
  • Fill out the application form and pay the required application fee.
  • Submit the form and download the confirmation page.
  • Make sure to print a copy for future reference.

The board has stated that if a candidate does not make any choices during the counselling process, they will not be allotted a seat. To increase the chances of receiving an allotment, candidates should select the maximum number of available institutes and branches. Only those who accept their first-round seat allocation will be eligible to apply for seat upgrades in the second round. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) conducts the JELET exam as a common entrance test, based on an OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) format. A non-refundable counselling fee of ₹500 is required. Registration is mandatory and can only be completed at the beginning of the first round. According to the notification, candidates who do not register will not be eligible for seat allotment in any round.

