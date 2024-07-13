Advertisement
WBCS PRELIMS RESULT 2024

WBCS Prelims Result 2024 Released At psc.wb.gov.in- Steps To Download PDF Here

WBCS Prelims Result 2024: A total of 4960 applicants have been provisionally qualified for the final written test, scroll down for direct link and other details here.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2024, 05:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
WBCS Prelims Result 2024: The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced the WBCS Prelims Result 2024. Candidates who took the preliminary exam can download the result PDF from the official website at psc.wb.gov.in. A total of 4,690 candidates have passed the prelims and are now eligible for the final examination (Mains exam). The WBCS Prelims exam was held on December 16, 2023, at various centres. The answer key was released on December 23, 2023, with the objection window open until January 5, 2024. The prelims were multiple-choice, while the Mains will include both objective and essay questions. Candidates must pass both stages to move on to the final selection process.

WBCS Prelims Result 2024: Here’s how to download 

  • Visit the official website pcs.wb.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the Announcements tab.
  • Select the link that says "ROLL NUMBERS OF 4960 CANDIDATES WHO HAVE BEEN QUALIFIED PROVISIONALLY FOR THE FINAL WRITTEN EXAMINATION IN WEST BENGAL CIVIL SERVICES (EΧΕ.) ETC. (PRELIMINARY) EXAMINATION, 2023. (ADVT. NO. 01/2023)."
  • The prelims result PDF will appear on the screen.
  • Download the PDF and save a copy for future reference.

WBCS Prelims Result 2024; direct link here

The PDF contains a list of the qualified candidates' roll numbers. The commission will soon announce the Mains exam dates.

