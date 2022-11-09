Amazon India partners TVS Motor to achieve goal of inducting 1,000 EVs in fleet by 2025

Amazon India and TVS Motor Company announced their collaboration in a joint statement on Wednesday with the goal of enhancing the nation's electric transportation. A fleet of electric two- and three-wheelers from TVS Motor will be used for Amazon's last-mile deliveries as part of the partnership. The two businesses would also collaborate to look at EV use cases for different Amazon business units for its network and logistical needs, the statement added.

In order to test solutions, the two companies will pilot TVS Motor's electric vehicle solutions through partner base and delivery associates across India. "TVS Motor is now ready with electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler product options for B2B (business-to-business) along with an ecosystem of connected service and alternate ownership."

"We are happy to collaborate with Amazon India, which marks a big milestone in our journey, and contribute to our joint goals of electrifying their mobility services," TVS Motor Company Future Mobility Senior Vice President Manu Saxena said.

Amazon India Director-Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain and Global Specialty Fulfilment, Abhinav Singh said the collaboration marks another decisive step for the company to achieve its goal of becoming net-zero carbon by 2040.

"Electric mobility is a significant component of our business operations and we are resolute in our commitment to transforming our transportation network to serve our customers more sustainably," he added.

The collaboration strengthens Amazon India's delivery network by adding electric two and three-wheelers to the existing fleet, Singh said. "This will support our supply chain in minimising the environmental impact of our operations and contribute to Amazon India's goal of inducting 10,000 EVs into our fleet by 2025," he added. In 2020, Amazon India announced that it would include 10,000 EVs in its delivery fleet by 2025.

With inputs from PTI