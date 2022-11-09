Kia EV6 deliveries start in India, owner shares VIDEO of first-ever customer delivery

Kia has made a strong reputation for itself with the successful debut of the Seltos and Sonet SUVs in India. The company’s latest entry in the Indian market - Kia EV6, is a premium and niche product. Launched in June this year at Rs 60 lakh, only 100 units of the electric car were reserved for the country. At the time of the launch, the company didn’t comment on the exact delivery dates. However, a recent video on Instagram by Kunal Chauhan, shows the car being delivered to him. Sadly, we are not sure if it is the first-ever delivery of the Kia EV6 in India, but this perhaps is the only video of an EV6’s delivery in India.

The Kia EV6 is launched in both AWD and RWD guise in two trim options - GT Line and GT Line AWD. The EV6 gets a 77.4 kWh battery pack, which offers a claimed range of 528 km. Talking of power outputs, the rear-wheel drive version gets a single motor that pushes out 229 hp of peak power output and 350 Nm of max torque. The AWD version gets a dual-motor setup with a combined output of 325 bhp and 605 Nm, and it can do 0-100 kmph in just 5.2 seconds.

The EV6 is based on the E-GMP architecture and has a very athletic stance. Also, it was launched with all the bells and whistles on the inside. The feature list includes a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a 12.3-inch driver display, power-adjustable front seats, eight airbags, ADAS, connected car tech and more.