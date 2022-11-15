Formula E Season 9: ABB unveils electric vehicle chargers for Gen3 cars, gets 160 kW power output

For Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, ABB took covers off the charging technology it will deploy in the series. The new Gen3 cars need to be charged before races and between sessions, and ABB has created a small and secure solution in collaboration with experts from Formula E and the sports governing body, the FIA.

Each charger can deliver a maximum power of 160kW and is able to charge two vehicles with 80kW of power simultaneously before the race. This allows race teams to benefit from a ‘double charging’ capacity from one unit, significantly reducing the charger footprint and decreasing transportation emissions.

Also read: Hero Vida V1 electric scooter now available for test rides, first experience centre opens in THIS city

Frank Mühlon, CEO of ABB E-mobility, said: “We’re delighted to bring our innovative charging solutions to the biggest global e-mobility stage – the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship – continuing our drive to use the series as a testbed for new, more sustainable technologies. Charging the Gen3 cars will give us valuable testing information on charging in a high-paced, competitive environment. The experience and knowledge we gain will be used to continuously improve ABB chargers for customer and consumer use.”

Jamie Reigle, CEO of Formula E, added: “Technical progress and sustainable innovation are cornerstones of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Our partnership with ABB is based on a shared commitment to advance electric mobility, and we are delighted ABB will deliver advanced charging systems for our race teams in Gen3. ABB’s mobile chargers set the industry standard and will serve as critical infrastructure in delivering the championship. We look forward to showcasing ABB’s leading charging products under the exacting standards of competition and demonstrating that high performance and sustainability can coexist without compromise.”

ABB is in EV charging solutions, with sales across more than 85 countries. Since entering the e-mobility market back in 2010, the company has sold more than more than 40,000 DC fast chargers and 800,000 AC chargers, including those sold through Chargedot.