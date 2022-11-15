Hero Vida V1 electric scooter now available for test rides, first experience centre opens in THIS city

Right after the launch of the Vida V1 electric scooter. The EV manufacturer has decided to expand its presence in the Indian market. To do so, the company has launched its first experience center in Bengaluru and has started the test rides of the newly launched scooter as well.

Spread over 8500 sq. ft., this world-class Experience Center will display the VIDA V1 scooters, charging stations, an interactive wall that illustrates the brand vision, and product configurators to help customers visualize their VIDA V1. Designed to provide a comfortable, intuitive, and social space, with an in-house coffee bar and library, the VIDA Experience Center will inspire conversations about purpose and the products and invite collaborators and customers.

The Experience Center will not just function as a brand and product zone; it will be the heart of VIDA communities, hosting events, the brand meets, and cohort activities. VIDA will open Experience Centers next in Jaipur and Delhi, with customer deliveries of VIDA V1 commencing from the second week of December 2022.

The highly customizable VIDA V1, with convenient removable batteries and three-way charging options, is available in two variants – VIDA V1 Plus at Rs. 145,000 (ex-showroom )and VIDA V1 Pro at Rs. 159,000 (ex-showroom), where the price includes all connected features and charging service. The VIDA V1 gets a range of 163 kms and a top speed of 80 km/h.

The VIDA V1 also offers industry-leading features like Custom Mode (100+ combinations), Cruise Control, Boost Mode, Two-way throttle, Key-less access, and an Over-the-air enabled 7-inch TFT Touch-Screen. The VIDA V1 is based on a platform that’s modular, scalable & flexible, enabling it to learn and adapt on the go. The VIDA V1 evolves with the rider.

Dr. Swadesh Srivastava, Head – Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU), Hero MotoCorp: “Expanding our vision to shape the EV category and grow its scale, we are excited to open the first VIDA Experience Center. This Experience Center is a manifestation of our vision to build experiences that create curiosity and meaningfulness that people connect with. The Experience Center will provide the community an insight into the ‘Worry-free EV ecosystem’ we have created with VIDA. This center is one of the many physical assets of our omnichannel approach. Our tech stack and physical assets are built to uplift the customer experience from just entering into a retail space to a space where they can be part of a larger story. It's a one-of-its-kind experience that we are providing in the segment.”