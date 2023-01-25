Hero MotoCorp's VIDA V1 Starts Reaching Customers, Deliveries Begin in Delhi

Hero MotoCorp’s electric scooter brand - VIDA, has commenced customer deliveries of the V1 scooter in the national capital. Currently, the VIDA V1 is now available for customers across Bengaluru, Jaipur and Delhi. Each of the three cities have witnessed a warm response from consumers. The brand is planning rapid expansion of its sales and charging network across multiple cities. Dr. Swadesh Srivastava, Head – Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU), Hero MotoCorp, said: “We have completed the first phase of our plan with commencement of deliveries in all three cities. The customers’ response to the VIDA V1 has been very encouraging.”

He further added, “From the great real-world performance to the convenience of charging through portable batteries, we have received overall positive feedback. Our next target is to expand our sales and charging network in India and global markets. We will continue to propagate the transition to EVs through the “Worry-Free EV Ecosystem” of VIDA.”

VIDA has Experience Centers in Bengaluru and Jaipur, and pop-up stores in Delhi-NCR, where customers can test-ride the Vida V1. The highly customizable VIDA V1, with convenient removable batteries and three-way charging options, is available in two variants – VIDA V1 Plus at Rs 1.28 lakh and VIDA V1 Pro at Rs 1.39 lakh. These prices include all connected features, portable charger and charging service.

Also read - Hero Motocorp launches its first electric scooter Vida V1 in India: IN PICS

The VIDA V1 also offers interesting features such as Custom Mode (100+ combinations), Cruise Control, Boost Mode, Two-way throttle, Keyless access and an Over-the-air enabled 7” TFT Touch-Screen. The VIDA V1 is based on an intelligent platform that’s modular, scalable & flexible, enabling it to learn and adapt on-the-go.

VIDA also offers first-of-its-kind services that include Green EMI, a seamless financing platform with best-in-class interest rates. Buy-Back scheme with a first-in-industry assurance of vehicle buy-back at 70% of purchase value between the 16th to 18th months of vehicle ownership and test-ride for up to three days. VIDA also offers another industry-first initiative – Repair On-Site – with customer executives available to provide service anywhere, anytime.