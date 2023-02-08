Hyderabad Launches Electric Double Decker Buses Ahead of Maiden Formula E Prix

Ahead of the India's maiden Formula E-prix electric race scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on February 11, 2023, the double-decker buses have returned on the roads of Hyderabad after two decades. Double-decker buses have a historical relevance in Hyderabad as the conventional double decker buses were started by the Nizam and plied in the city up until 2003. However, with the maiden electric Formula-E race scheduled, the Southern city has launched three electric double-decker buses. These buses will be predominantly plying around the race track covering Tank Bund, Necklace Road, Paradise, and Nizam College stretch.

After February 11, the buses are planned to be used along a heritage circuit to augment tourism for the city. Following a request from a citizen on Twitter, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao, reminiscing fond memories of travelling in those buses, instructed the officials to explore the possibility of bringing back double-decker buses.

The Formula E Race themed Switch EiV22-India’s first electric double-decker was flagged off in Hyderabad by Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari in the presence of Sri K T Rama Rao,Hon'ble Minister for Information Technology,E&C, Industries and MA & UD, Government of Telangana pic.twitter.com/P2iYAucLRo February 7, 2023

As per his instructions, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) placed an order for six electric double decker buses out of which three buses were delivered and inaugurated on Tuesday. The remaining three buses are also expected soon. HMDA plans to extend this fleet up to 20 buses. According to officials, the price of each bus is 2.16 crores and comes with an AMC of 7 years.



The buses have a seating capacity of 65 passengers plus driver. They are completely electric with a range of 150 kilometers in a single charge and can be charged fully in 2-2.5 hours. The total length of these buses is 9.8 metres and height is 4.7 metres.

These buses are made by Switch Mobility, the same company providing electric double decker buses in Mumbai and London.



Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Chief Secretary A Shanti Kumari flagged off the buses in presence of Chevella MP G. Ranjith Reddy, Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, and Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Affairs and Urban Development, Arvind Kumar.