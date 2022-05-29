Is new Ambassador electric vehicle really making a comeback? Here's the truth

Hindustan Motors is a nameplate that still resonates in the Indian market for its iconic sedan - Ambassador. In the recent reports, it has been confirmed that the Hindustan Ambassador is ready to make a comeback as an all-electric offering. If the aforementioned statement holds any ground or not, it remains a grey area for now. Recently Times of India reported - the automaker is eyeing allying with a European electric vehicle manufacturer to produce e-scooters at its manufacturing unit. On the other hand, HT Bangla reports - the manufacturer of the legendary Ambassador is also exploring the opportunity to produce electric cars at its plant.

However, in a recent statement to TOI, Director of Hindustan Motors, Uttam Bose claimed that the “Mechanical and design work for the new engine has reached an advanced stage.” The statement hints that an electric-powered Hindustan Ambassador is still some time away from the Indian market. An ICE-powered iteration of the sedan will make its way to us by 2024 instead. The development work on the all-new Hindustan Ambassador will be done by the Groupe PSA, as it owns the rights of the ‘Ambassador’ brand currently.

For the patrons, the arrival of the Ambassador will be nothing more than their biggest dream coming true. Since back in the days, the sedan enjoyed a strong following in the Indian market. In 1970, Hindustan Motors contributed almost three-fourths of the total sales of the Indian automotive market. It was only after the arrival of the cheaper and frugal Maruti 800 that the Hindustan Motors’ Ambassador began facing the backlash.

Also, the Amby failed to match pace with the modern-age saloons, as they offered increased creature comforts like power steering, air conditioning, and most importantly - reliability. The brand thus fell apart, and it was only in 2014 when the last unit of the Hindustan Ambassador was built. In 2017, Groupe PSA bought the Ambassador nameplate from Birla Group-owned Hindustan Motors.