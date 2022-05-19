Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Volkswagen are together exploring the opportunity to make use of MEB electric components on the new “Born ELectric Platform” of the Indian UV giant. The brands have signed the partnership agreement on May 18th. The companies will now be evaluating the extent of collaboration as the Indian firm is intending to utilize MEB electric components on its Born Electric Platform. The MEB electric components are developed to be used as an open vehicle architecture. Therefore, it allows OEMs to have their own portfolio of electric vehicles rather quickly. The common objective of the brands with the alliance is to nurture the electric vehicle space and add pace to the electrification process of the Indian automotive industry.

Thomas Schmall, Volkswagen Group Board of Management member for Technology and CEO of Volkswagen Group Components, stated, “Mahindra is a pioneer in the electric mobility space in India and a great partner for our MEB Electric Platform. Together with Mahindra, we want to contribute significantly to the electrification of India, a huge automotive market with enormous growth potential and high relevance for climate protection. It’s another proof point that the MEB is both technologically state of the art and highly competitive in terms of cost. The MEB is thus progressively developing into the leading open platform for e-mobility, generating significant volume and economies of scale. That’s crucial for every company in the EV world and the key to competitive solutions for our customers.”

Commenting on the partnership, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., stated: “We are very pleased to have Volkswagen, a significant global investor in the electric mobility space, as a strategic partner in achieving our ambitious Born Electric Vision. The complementarity of their extensive technology, innovation, and vertical integration in supply chains, will provide a framework to develop our next gen “Born Electric Platform”, to be revealed soon in Oxfordshire UK. Our teams across India, UK and Detroit are passionately creating a breath-taking future.”

Currently, India is one of the Global Top-5 Automotive Markets with a sale of around three million vehicles per year. As per current forecasts, the market could bloom to roughly five million vehicles by 2030. So far, the market is dominated by petrol and diesel vehicles, but India undertook only to register emission-free passenger cars and vans, 2035 onwards, at the 2021 Climate Summit in Glasgow. A consequent acceleration in the electrification of the passenger car space is likely to be experienced in coming years.