Meet world’s FASTEST accelerating electric vehicle, does 0-100 kmph in 1.4 seconds- WATCH video

Electric cars are fast with acceleration, but some are even faster cars among those. Recently, a car built by German students of the University of Stuttgart has claimed the world record of being the fastest-accelerating electric car. The car accelerated from 0-100 kmph in 1.461 seconds to create the record. The Foerderverein GreenTeam Uni Stuttgart e.V.'s world record got verified by Robert Bosch Campus on September 23. This is the third time the university has broken the record. Adding to it, arguably, they are also now the makers of the fastest accelerating in the world.

In 2012, The GreenTeam broke the mark for the first time. They were able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.681 seconds. Since then, the teams from the Netherlands and Switzerland have broken the record. In 2015, the Stuttgart squad once more succeeded in breaking the record, this time by 1.779 seconds. But in 2016, raising the bar for the competition, the Swiss team regained the lead with a new time of 1.461 seconds.

A team of 20 people and the affiliated support association trained for nearly a year to break the world record. In their own workshop on Campus Vaihingen, the students developed and constructed the E0711-11 EVO electric vehicle. The electric car, which weighs a little under 145 kilos, has a maximum power of 180 kilowatts when driving. The car can reach a peak acceleration of 2.5g, which is roughly equivalent to the force astronauts feel as a rocket re-enters the atmosphere of the Earth.

The car features an aerodynamic design that for reduced air drag. The design of the car resembles the design of an F1 car. Moreover, the car has an independent suspension and a full carbon rim for lightweight. Furthermore, the wheel carrier of the car has been 3D printed by the designers. Besides the record of being the world's fastest accelerating EV, the car has many other accolades, such as Special Award "Damien Favre Best Aerodynamics" Formula Student Alpe Adria and Special Award "Fastest Lap in Endurance" Formula Student Alpe Adria.