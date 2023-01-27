Mumbai International Airport Adds 45 electric cars to its Fleet: Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV and More

Electric cars are slowly experiencing adoption in India at various levels of ownership and operations. Recently, Mumbai International Airport has inducted a fleet of 45 electric cars to serve runway duties. These new electric cars come as replacements for 45 ICE models which were already deployed at the CSMIA. The transition from ICE cars to EVs is made in an attempt to reduce the carbon footprint of the airport. The airport authority has not taken any particular model. They have deployed a mix of 4 electric cars, namely Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona Electric, and Tata Tigor EV.

The official page of the CSMIA shared the images of the electric car fleet with the caption, “As part of our commitment to achieve operational Net-Zero emission, #MumbaiAirport has now replaced 45 fossil fuel vehicles with Electric Vehicles (EVs). We plan to deploy around 60 EVs by 2024. This initiative will help in reducing around 25% Scope 01 Green House Gas emission.”

Tata Nexon EV

The first-ever indigenous electric car to use a high-voltage architecture was the Tata Nexon EV. Currently, it is sold in two forms - Nexon EV Max and Nexon EV Prime, with claimed ranges of 453 km and 312 km.

Tata Tigor EV

The Tigor EV is priced from Rs 12.49 lakh, ex-showroom. The only electric compact sedan in the country as of now, gets a claimed range of 315 km. It gets a boot space of 315 litres with the rear bench in place.

MG ZS EV

Sold with a 50.3 kWh battery pack, the MG ZS EV boasts a claimed range of 461 km. It is currently on sale in its facelifted avatar and is priced from Rs 22.98 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The MG ZS EV’s ICE counterpart is also on sale as the Astor.