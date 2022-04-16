Ola Electric scooter trouble continues, broken suspension bends EV’s body

Ola Electric's nightmares seem set to continue, as another instance that's gone viral on social media comes only days after reports of an S1 Pro catching fire in Pune. Several pictures of a broken-down Ola S1 Pro have gone viral on the internet in recent days, and the front apron appears to have been damaged by the failure of the front fork. Let's have a look at what happened.

Last year, Ola Electric's electric scooters, S1 and S1 Pro, garnered a lot of talk in India. The firm was able to acquire a large number of pre-orders as a result of the publicity. As a result of some difficulties, the manufacturer has had to postpone the start of deliveries considerably.

Despite assurances from Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on social media that the bulk of the company's scooter orders had been fulfilled, a large number of consumers remain anxious. Several issues have been documented with the scooters that consumers have received.

The most recent incident happened in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, when the scooter crashed head-on with another motorcycle, causing Ola's front suspension to break. According tothe source, the scooter rider who was injured suffered minor injuries and left the scene on his own.

The front suspension on two-wheelers usually breaks after an accident because the handlebars take the most impact, and the same thing happens with heavy bikes such as the Royal Enfield.

Ola Electric's scooters have also experienced a variety of other issues. Due to a software bug, owners have reported the scooter switching riding modes while riding, resulting in cases of persons being harmed or critically injured. A substantial number of consumers have also reported unexpected battery drain and subsequent difficulties to recharge.

On social media, Bhavish Aggarwal said that the Ola Electric scooter maker places maximum focus on safety and is devoted to delivering high-quality goods, even though problems are showing up everywhere.

