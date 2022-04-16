Telugu star Mahesh Babu buys Audi e-tron electric SUV worth Rs 1.14 crore

Telugu Cinema superstar Mahesh Babu has recently bought himself an Audi e-tron. The actor is now part of the list of actors owning Audi SUVs, although he stands out as the car he bought is an electric vehicle. The electric SUV is worth more than Rs 1.14 crore. The actor is famous in the Telugu cinema for his unmatched style, now complemented by the luxury electric SUV.

The news was confirmed via an Instagram post by Mahesh Babu, standing alongside the car. The photo has already garnered more than 85k likes on Instagram. The photo caption said, "Bringing a clean, green and sustainable future home. Excited for the #Audi Experience" The caption indicates that the actor is in support of an environment friendly mode of transportation.

The Audi e-tron Mahesh Babu bought is buffed with luxury features to suit the actor's needs. It is equipped with multiple features like Ambient Lighting Package Plus, Air Quality Package, Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Sound System, 360 Degree Cameras with Top View, Digital Matrix LED Headlamps with Dynamic light staging, 4 zone climate control and Panoramic glass sunroof.

Furthermore, The interiors of the Mahesh Babu's Audi EV e-tron get a wraparound dash panel with a twin-spoke leather wheel and a 10.1-inch central infotainment screen. It also gets shift paddles to manually shift the recuperation stages. To give a better feel to it, the cabin has got sound-absorbing qualities with reduced background noise.

Other than the colour bought by Mahesh Babu, there are other colour options available with the car, namely Floret Silver, Mythos Black, Glacier White, Galaxy Blue, Navarra Blue, Siam Beige, Typhoon Grey and an exclusive colour for e-tron Sportback named Plasma Blue.

The power source on Mahesh Babu's Audi e-tron is a 95 kwh battery pack. The battery pack produces a power output of 402 HP and a max torque of about 664 Nm. It is capable of doing 0-100 kph in 5.5 seconds and a max speed of around 200 kph.

