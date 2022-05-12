A new case is now added to the string of controversies surrounding Ola Electric. In the most recent update, a senior citizen got in an accident allegedly because of the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter. The new incident occurred in Jabalpur, reported by Pallav Maheshwari via LinkedIn. The man injured in the accident is Maheswahari's father.

Describing the incident on the social media platform, the Pallav Maheswari said that the accident occurred because of the electric scooter's bug of going into reverse mode at high speed.

Blaming the scooter for the accident, Maheswari said, "The software bug in the Ola electric scooter of going in the reverse mode at full speed has severely injured my father. He was the one who, even at the age of 65, is very active and was enthusiastic to use Ola electric vehicle. Please look at what your #poorlytested scooter has done to him."

Also read: Exclusive: Factors influencing India's middle class to buy electric scooters

Furthermore, he described the incident, saying, "He was only taking the scooter from outside the house to park inside. He has banged his head on a wall with almost the skull open (with 10 stitches now) and broken his left arm, which would have to be operated with 2 plates inserted."

This is not the first time an Ola S1 Pro user has faced a software bug with the reversing problem. Earlier, there have been customers from different parts of the countries who have alleged the electric scooter manufacturer in similar incidents.

One of those incidents took place in Guwahati, Assam, where a father alleged that his son got into a severe accident because of an Ola electric scooter and had to be shifted to ICU for treatment.

However, it is to be noted that a few days back, Ola Electric had announced a recall to fix the battery issues with their scooters.