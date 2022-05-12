हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ola Electric

Ola S1 Pro electric scooter abruptly goes in reverse mode, injures senior citizen

Another accident involving Ola S1 Pro electric scooter has been reported where a 65-year-old senior incident got into an accident allegedly because of the EV getting into reverse mode at high speed.

Ola S1 Pro electric scooter abruptly goes in reverse mode, injures senior citizen
Image for representation

A new case is now added to the string of controversies surrounding Ola Electric. In the most recent update, a senior citizen got in an accident allegedly because of the Ola S1 Pro electric scooter. The new incident occurred in Jabalpur, reported by Pallav Maheshwari via LinkedIn. The man injured in the accident is Maheswahari's father.

Describing the incident on the social media platform, the Pallav Maheswari said that the accident occurred because of the electric scooter's bug of going into reverse mode at high speed.

Blaming the scooter for the accident, Maheswari said, "The software bug in the Ola electric scooter of going in the reverse mode at full speed has severely injured my father. He was the one who, even at the age of 65, is very active and was enthusiastic to use Ola electric vehicle. Please look at what your #poorlytested scooter has done to him."

Also read: Exclusive: Factors influencing India's middle class to buy electric scooters

Furthermore, he described the incident, saying, "He was only taking the scooter from outside the house to park inside. He has banged his head on a wall with almost the skull open (with 10 stitches now) and broken his left arm, which would have to be operated with 2 plates inserted."

This is not the first time an Ola S1 Pro user has faced a software bug with the reversing problem. Earlier, there have been customers from different parts of the countries who have alleged the electric scooter manufacturer in similar incidents.

One of those incidents took place in Guwahati, Assam, where a father alleged that his son got into a severe accident because of an Ola electric scooter and had to be shifted to ICU for treatment.

However, it is to be noted that a few days back, Ola Electric had announced a recall to fix the battery issues with their scooters.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ola ElectricOla S1 Proelectric vehiclee-scooter
Next
Story

Exclusive: Factors influencing India's middle class to buy electric scooters

Must Watch

PT6M41S

Khabren Khatakhat: Rajiv Kumar to be India's next Chief Election Commissioner