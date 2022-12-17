Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter available at hefty discounts of upto Rs 14,000 tomorrow, check full offers here

Ola Electric, India’s largest EV company has announced its first-ever pan-India ‘Ola Hyper Sunday’ offers as it gears up for a strong finish to the year. Ola had earlier announced a festive discount of INR 10,000 on the Ola S1 Pro scooters and is now offering customers an additional cashback of INR 4,000 and INR 2,000 upon purchase of Ola S1 Pro & S1 scooters respectively. These offers will be applicable across all Ola Experience Centres on Sunday, December 18th, 2022 from 9am to 9pm.

Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola Electric said, “Ola scooters are the best-selling EV 2Ws in the country and we believe that it won’t be too long before they become the best-selling 2Ws in India. Ola Experience Centres have boosted our sales and have provided ease of access to customers across different markets and geographies. The ‘Ola Hyper Sunday’, with all its lucrative and relevant offers, makes for a great opportunity for our prospective customers to visit these centres and join us in our mission to #EndICEAge.”

Thanks to Ola’s ‘December to Remember’ offers, customers can now take home an Ola scooter at zero down payment and at low monthly EMIs of just INR 2499, lowest interest rates starting at 8.99%, zero processing fee, and avail additional discounts on select credit cards. Ola is also offering immediate deliveries at all its Experience Centres as well as free usage of its rapidly growing Hypercharger network, and free service for a year for customers purchasing in December.

Ola has also announced a giveaway of 10 free S1 Pro scooters with winners set to be decided through a raffle contest. To participate, customers will have to visit their nearest Ola Experience Centre and take a test ride of the scooter. Ola’s existing customers can benefit from the ‘December to Remember’ offers as well from the #EndICEage Referral Program with rewards.

Ola has been expanding its D2C footprint with the opening of a number of new Experience Centres across the country and is on track to open 100 outlets by the end of December 2022 and 200 by March 2023. The company is also working towards building a robust roadmap of electric vehicles to accelerate the world’s transition to electric mobility.