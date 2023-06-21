Uber Green On-Demand EV Service Rolled Out At Mumbai International Airport

Uber, the world's leading ridesharing app, today announced the launch of its flagship EV product, Uber Green at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). The Mumbai Airport is the first location in India to offer the on-demand electric vehicle (EV) rides with Uber Green, allowing riders to enjoy eco-friendly transportation options with a simple tap on the app. Uber Green will be currently available for passengers requesting a green ride to and from the Mumbai Airport. The new service will be available at a dedicated pick-up zone at Terminal 2 at Mumbai International Airport, and across various parts of Mumbai.

How to book an Uber Green Trip?

● Open the Uber app and enter your destination in the ‘where to’ box

● Select Uber Green at the bottom of the screen

● Review the booking details including the price for the trip and tap Confirm Green

● Enjoy your ride

Uber has deployed the Tata Xpres-T electric sedans, which is the electric version of the Tata Tigor compact sedan and comes with 25.5 Kwh battery range with a certified range of 277 km on a single charge. While the Tata Xpres-T is for fleet usage, there's also the Tata Tigor EV for personal vehicle owners, which gets 300+ km range and updated design.

Commenting on the launch, Spokesperson, Uber India and South Asia, said, “Building on our strong association with Adani Airports and our shared commitment to sustainability, we are thrilled to introduce Uber Green in Mumbai starting from The Mumbai International Airport. Sustainability shouldn’t be complicated; it should be effortless. With Uber Green, riders can make a small change that collectively leads to a significant environmental impact, one ride at a time. By offering on-demand electric rides, we aim to provide a convenient and zero-emission transportation option for our riders in Mumbai, taking a major step forward in our electrification journey.”