Aman Maksad Khan comes up with New Web Series “Blind Shot”

While taking over DelMum Productions Pvt. Ltd. and transforming it into a full-fledged Bollywood production house, Restauranteur and businessman Aman Maksad Khan has announced his upcoming web thriller ‘Blind Shot’ as the first mega-budget project from the banner. The project is in making and expected to release on OTT platforms by the end of this year.

"Blind Shot" would be a crime-based thriller. Although details are still being kept under wraps, some well-known figures from the Bollywood industry are being anticipated to take part in this,. The story revolves around a strange serial killings case in which a sudden rash of murders wrecks havoc in India’s capital, raising serious concerns about security in the lives of citizens while putting the reputations of bureaucrats at high stake.

Early in 2022, DelMum Productions Pvt. Ltd. was registered as a private limited business, which demonstrated its prowess in the corporate film industry. Aman Maksad Khan took over DelMum Productions Pvt. Ltd. six months ago with the sole purpose of expanding the company and earning new accolades. He has always been an ambitious and visionary man, and now that he is eager to break into the Indian film industry, he has tightened his belt.