After breakup with Rohman Shawl, Sushmita Sen says 'I put respect above love'

New Delhi: Superstar Sushmita Sen recently hosted a live session on Instagram with her fans where she spoke about several topics ranging from motivating self to her idea of love and relationships.

The 46-year-old diva who recently went through a breakup with her longtime beau Rohman Shawl said that she values respect over love. Sen elaborated saying that if there is no respect in the relationship, love takes a backseat.

For her, respect means everything and forms the cornerstone in a relationship.

Speaking about the same, she said, "Respect means everything to me. I put that above love any day. Because love is something you feel with great intensity and you fall out with the same intensity. There is the movie business and books that take you on a journey of very unrealistic love, where there are no responsibilities and problems."

"But where there’s no respect, love has no meaning. Love will come and go but if there is respect, love gets a second chance to express itself. But if you only focus on love, it will be temporary. If there is no respect, love takes a backseat. That’s how important respect is for me," she concluded.

Take a look at her live session:

Sushmita and Rohman reportedly started dating in 2018 and broke up in 2021.

Rohman, who is a model by profession walked the ramp for many top designers and endorsed several big brands.

Sushmita made her comeback with the web series 'Aarya', which was nominated in the Best Drama Series category in the International Emmys this year. She recently appeared as the protagonist in the second season of 'Aarya' which received rave reviews from fans and critics.