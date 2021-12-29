हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sushmita Sen

After break-up with Rohman Shawl, Sushmita Sen pens note on ‘ups and downs’ of 2021, feels ‘renewed’

Sushmita Sen has now shared a new post on Instagram. It talks about the ups and downs which she faced in 2021. She has also thanked fans for supporting her through her thick and thin.  

After break-up with Rohman Shawl, Sushmita Sen pens note on 'ups and downs' of 2021, feels 'renewed'
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

From battling health issues to garnering praises for her stellar performance in 'Aarya 2' and separating from Rohman Shawl, actor Sushmita Sen has witnessed a lot of ups and downs in her life in 2021.

As the year is coming to an end, actor Sushmita took to Instagram and penned a note filled with gratitude.

 

"A girl loves compliments!!! And boy, my timeline is blessed with an avalanche of those! Thank you beautiful people for being a part of my life & for believing in my journey!!! 2021 has been a gratifying year...with its delicious ups & downs (a graph called life). As we near the end of this year...I feel renewed, with a deep sense of gratitude...for all the goodness that has touched my life," she wrote.

Sushmita also thanked fans for supporting her through her thick and thin.

 

"YOU are a BIG part of it! I love you guys!! Look forward to an incredible 2022...A year of beautiful manifestations!!! Stay positive...hopeful & happy!!!#itsallhappening for you & not to you," she concluded.

 

