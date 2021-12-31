Sushmita Sen reacts to break-up with boyfriend Rohman Shawl, says 'closure is important to move on'

New Delhi: Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen has always been vocal about her thoughts and relationships. So, when she dated model Rohman Shawl, the gorgeous face never hid it and when the relationship was over, she made it public too.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sushmita Sen broke her silence on why closure in a relationship is important, "For me, closure is a big thing. When you are a public figure, the person involved with you is also in the public eye. Even if the person is there because you have put them there. So, it is not fair for his life or your life to be stuck with everyone feeling something or thinking it’s a relationship."

She added, "Closure is important for both people so that they can move on in their lives. And yeah, the friendship always remains. At my age, if I sit and start thinking about the terrible thing, it is really my life that I wasted."

"I have grown in every relationship. So, it’s a beautiful thing to be able to speak your truth. I’m 100% person. When I’m in love, I’m 100%. So, when we leave gracefully, we must do that 100%. Whatever the reason be, your life is not about being in a loop. The truth is incredible because it allows people to remain friends and to be good to each other. The world needs that love. There’s enough problems in it already," Sushmita said.

Earlier this month, Sushmita announced that she and Rohman have broken up but continue to remain friends. On the work front, the second part of her web series Aarya released a few days back and it garnered her rave reviews.