हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gajendra Chauhan

After getting brutally trolled, Gajendra Chauhan says he got 'Legend Dadasaheb Phalke Award'!

Gajendra Chauhan recently shared a picture of himself on Twitter holding an award of 'Legend Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2021'.

After getting brutally trolled, Gajendra Chauhan says he got &#039;Legend Dadasaheb Phalke Award&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Veteran actor Gajendra Chauhan, best known for playing Yudhishthira in BR Chopra's Mahabharat courted controversy recently over Dadasaheb Phalke Award. However, he later took to Twitter and clarified that he never claimed about getting the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, but rather posed with his 'Legend Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2021' trophy. 

Gajendra Chauhan wrote on the micro-blogging site:

पुरस्कार मिलना गर्व की बात है,
जब आप जीवन में आगे बढ़ते हैं तो आपको आलोचक साथ मे लेकर चलने होते हैं, क्योंकि ये वही लोग होते हैं, जो आपके अंदर आगे बढ़ने का जुनून पैदा करते हैं
प्रशंसकों को नतमस्तक प्रणाम व आलोचकों को शुक्रिया !!

 

He also shared pictures from the awards ceremony. Glimpses of Legend Dada saheb Phalke Award function held in Mumbai yesterday, attended by many dignitaries like  Sh. Anup Jalota , Sh. Anu Malik , Sh Rahul Shewale MP, Sh.MukeshRishi, Sh. Aroon Bakshi, Sh. Sudhakar Sharma, Sh.Anil Nagrath, Sh Krishna Chouhan.

Earlier this year in February, Chauhan slammed international singer Rihanna for tweeting on Indian farmers' protest. Sharing a video, Gajendra Chauhan 'warned' the singer and told her to 'shut her mouth'.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Gajendra ChauhanMahabharatGajendra Chauhan trolledLegend Dadasaheb Phalke AwardDadasaheb Phalke Award
Next
Story

Bharti Singh breaks down on Maniesh Paul's show, says 'my father died when I was 2, have no photos of him'

Must Watch

PT14M19S

COVID-19: Amidst the fear of third wave, cases of Zika virus on the rise in Kerala