After getting brutally trolled, Gajendra Chauhan says he got 'Legend Dadasaheb Phalke Award'!

New Delhi: Veteran actor Gajendra Chauhan, best known for playing Yudhishthira in BR Chopra's Mahabharat courted controversy recently over Dadasaheb Phalke Award. However, he later took to Twitter and clarified that he never claimed about getting the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, but rather posed with his 'Legend Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2021' trophy.

Gajendra Chauhan wrote on the micro-blogging site:

Honoured- I hv been awarded Legend Dada Saheb Phalke award 2021 today in Mumbai for my work in Indian Film Industry. Thanks to my well wishers. pic.twitter.com/eWrAtp5X7H — Gajendra Chauhan (@Gajjusay) July 11, 2021

पुरस्कार मिलना गर्व की बात है,

जब आप जीवन में आगे बढ़ते हैं तो आपको आलोचक साथ मे लेकर चलने होते हैं, क्योंकि ये वही लोग होते हैं, जो आपके अंदर आगे बढ़ने का जुनून पैदा करते हैं

प्रशंसकों को नतमस्तक प्रणाम व आलोचकों को शुक्रिया !!

प्रशंसकों को नतमस्तक प्रणाम व आलोचकों को शुक्रिया !! — Gajendra Chauhan (@Gajjusay) July 12, 2021

Glimpses of Legend Dada saheb Phalke Award function held in Mumbai yesterday, attended by many dignitaries like Sh. Anup Jalota , Sh. Anu Malik , Sh Rahul Shewale MP, Sh.MukeshRishi, Sh. Aroon Bakshi, Sh. Sudhakar Sharma, Sh.Anil Nagrath , Sh. Krishna Chouhan. pic.twitter.com/J4HBEmkPvU — Gajendra Chauhan (@Gajjusay) July 12, 2021

Earlier this year in February, Chauhan slammed international singer Rihanna for tweeting on Indian farmers' protest. Sharing a video, Gajendra Chauhan 'warned' the singer and told her to 'shut her mouth'.