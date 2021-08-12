Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor explores picturesque Kashmir with boyfriend Milind Chandwani, their vacay pics are goals!

New Delhi: Balika Vadhu's Anandi aka Avika Gor is currently exploring the picturesque Jammu and Kashmir with boyfriend Milind Chandwani. The couple is out on a vacay and shared breathtaking photos from their holiday diary.

Fans can't stop praising the locales and bless the couple. Avika Gor wrote: 2 years of knowing this human! My human! My life is filled with utmost Joy & Love because of you! @milindchandwani Thank you for making me believe in myself. Thank you for being Shiroo’s favourite! (I’m still trying to make peace with that) I love you for the person you are that pushes me to see beyond! You encourage me to grow every single day! I’m so blessed I promise to celebrate every moment with you! Pc @kalyaan_dhev you are the bestest!

Avika Gor hogged the limelight for playing Anandi in Balika Vadhu - a show based on child marriage. She earned her stardom with the show and slowly moved to regional movies.

The 23-year-old actress has also worked in some South movies such as Uyyala Jampala, Cinema Choopistha Mava and Raju Gari Gadhi 3 amongst others. She made her Tollywood debut with Uyyala Jampala in 2013.

She even bagged a SIIMA Award for Best Female Debut (Telugu) at the 3rd South Indian International Movie Awards for her role in the film Uyyala Jampala.