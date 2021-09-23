Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor's smouldering bikini blast from Maldives goes viral - In Pics

New Delhi: Television's popular face, actress Avika Gor has taken the internet by storm with her latest bikini blast photos from the Maldives holiday. She dropped some gorgeous beach pictures on Instagram, leaving netizens gasping for breath.

Avika Gor's latest photos and videos from her beach to the Maldives went viral in no time. Take a look here:

Avika Gor hogged the limelight for playing Anandi in Balika Vadhu - a show based on child marriage. She earned her stardom with the show and slowly moved to regional movies.

The 23-year-old actress has also worked in some South movies such as Uyyala Jampala, Cinema Choopistha Mava and Raju Gari Gadhi 3 amongst others. She made her Tollywood debut with Uyyala Jampala in 2013.

She even bagged a SIIMA Award for Best Female Debut (Telugu) at the 3rd South Indian International Movie Awards for her role in the film Uyyala Jampala.