Hrithik Roshan's 'darr se mat darr' 2018 video resurfaces on the internet amid COVID crisis - Watch

New Delhi: A throwback video of superstar Hrithik Roshan that he posted way back in the year 2018 is doing the rounds on the internet once again these days. In this motivating video, the actor talks about overcoming fear by not being scared of it.

The beautifully scripted video was written by the actor himself around 3 years ago and it can be applied in today's difficult times where people are dealing with prevailing uncertainty. As the video holds strong relevance even today it has resurfaced now and it is making people feel pumped in this war against COVID-19 as the actor says, "Darr se mat darr."

In the video, Hrithik Roshan further talks about how in life you will feel pain and that is when fear will take advantage of your pain and make you feel like you cannot do anything ahead in life. It will seep in during every moment of weakness but you must stand up and fight against it, show your real nature, talent and that is how you will truly defeat your fears.

As people in the country deal with the loss of lives, jobs, health and live in fear of this uncertainty, Hrithik's words are very apt as they motivate one to fight this crisis fearlessly.

On the work front, the superstar will be reuniting with War director Sidharth Anand for Fighter with Deepika Padukone.