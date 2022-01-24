Inko thand nahi lagti: Rashmika Mandanna massively trolled for her airport look, watch

New Delhi: 'Pushpa: The Rise' actress Rashmika Mandanna recently got trolled for her airport outfit as netizens wondered why she wore a full-sleeved warm sweatshirt and shorts during winters.

In a video shared by ace photographer Viral Bhayani, Rashmika looked super cool in a pink cap, baggy white sweatshirt and denim shorts. She posed for paps as she emerged out of the airport and walked towards her car.

However, a few netizens criticised the actress for her dressing style. While one netizen wrote, "Inko thand nahi lagti", another said, "I think she forgot to wear pant."

Take a look at the post:

Rashmika Mandanna's film 'Pushpa' is doing wonders at the Box Office with a rising collection. Apart from Rashmika, Pushpa also features Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles.

On the work front, Rashmika will be soon seen making her Bollywood debut with ‘Mission Majnu’ opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

The actress will also be seen working with Amitabh Bachchan in Vikas Bahl's film ‘Deadly’.