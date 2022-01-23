हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
David Warner

After cricketer David Warner, Suresh Raina now dances to Allu Arjun's 'Srivalli'

Cricketer Suresh Raina has tried his hand at dancing for Allu Arjun's Srivalli. He shared a clip of him grooving to the track on social media.

After cricketer David Warner, Suresh Raina now dances to Allu Arjun&#039;s &#039;Srivalli&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

CHENNAI: The number 'Srivalli' from the Telugu blockbuster 'Pushpa - The Rise', featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, seems to have captured not just the hearts of fans and film buffs but also cricketers.

First, it was Australian cricketer David Warner, who loved the number so much that he put out a video of him replicating actor Allu Arjun's dance moves for the superhit number. Now, Suresh Raina too seems to have tried his hand at dancing for the same song.

Raina, however, danced to the Hindi version of the hit number. He posted a video clip of him dancing to the number on Instagram and said: "I couldn't stop but try this myself."

The cricketer also heartily congratulated Allu Arjun for a fine performance in the film that was directed by Sukumar. He said, "Allu Arjun, what an incredible performance in Pushpa brother! Wishing you lots of success!"

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
David WarnerSuresh RainaAllu ArjunSrivalliAllu Arjun filmAllu Arjun PushpaPushparashmika mandannaSamantha Ruth Prabhu
Next
Story

Nia Sharma raises temperature on internet with her HOT pole dance, check out her video

Must Watch

PT5M43S

Big allegation by CM Arvind Kejriwal, ED may arrest Satyendra Jain