Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor wears little black dress, gives biscuits to poor as she gets papped late night - Watch

Janhvi wore a stunning little black bodycon dress, looking smoking hot!

Janhvi Kapoor wears little black dress, gives biscuits to poor as she gets papped late night - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The young and happening Janhvi Kapoor was recently papped outside a plush eatery with her friends. As she looked for her car, several fans came to click pictures with her as she has a solid following.

In a noble gesture, when the poor and needy came asking for money, Janhvi directed her driver to instead give them biscuits. The young actress had stocked many cookie packets inside her car and gave them to the needy who came to her car. Watch the video here: 

Janhvi wore a stunning little black bodycon dress, looking smoking hot!

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in horror-comedy ‘Roohi’ along with Rajkumar Rao and Varun Sharma. The actress will next be seen in Sidharth Sengupta’s ‘Good Luck Jerry’ and 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'.

Recently a new project was announced. Sajid Nadiadwala and filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari have joined hands once again and their new outing - 'Bawaal' will features Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.

Bawaal will see Varun and Janhvi sharing screen space opposite each other for the first time. The makers have locked April 7, 2023, as the release date.

 

