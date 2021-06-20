हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan announces new project with ‘Brawl Stars India,’ shares 'Alag sa action' with a new video!

Announcing his big project on social media, Kartik Aaryan disclosed that he will be marking his debut in the ‘Brawl Stars India’ which is a multiplayer and battle royale game made for mobile.

Kartik Aaryan announces new project with ‘Brawl Stars India,’ shares &#039;Alag sa action&#039; with a new video!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Seems like Kartik Aaryan is all set to shed his romantic hero avatar and will be seen in a ‘badass’ avatar. Well, atleast his latest video on the Instagram suggests so. 

After teasing his fans, with an intriguing post on Saturday, Kartik has finally released a new video for his fans on Sunday, in which the actor can be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. In the video, the ‘Love Aaj Kal’ actor can be seen fighting with the goons and also blazing guns, which is surely new when it comes to him. 

Calling himself a brawl star, the actor released the video on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Ab Main bhi Brawl Star 
Watch me take on the Brawl Universe !!
Tell me what you think ?
#AlagSaAction
#BrawlStars #BrawlStarsIndia..”

 

Announcing his big project on social media, he disclosed that he will be marking his debut in the ‘Brawl Stars India’ which is a multiplayer and battle royale game made for mobile.

For the unversed, Brawl Stars is a multiplayer online battle arena and third-person hero shooter video game developed and published by the Finnish video game company Supercell. It was released worldwide in December 2018 on iOS as well as Android. It also features various game modes, which has different objectives.

On the work front, Kartik will be next seen in "Dhamaka" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2". He is also rumoured to be part of the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo".

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kartik AaryanKartik Aaryan filmsBrawl Stars Indiabadass avatar
Next
Story

After Cristiano Ronaldo, Kareena Kapoor endorses water over Coca-Cola with hilarious 'Jab We Met' meme

Must Watch

PT6M33S

UP Election 2022: CM's face will be decided after elections, says Swami Prasad Maurya