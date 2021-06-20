Kartik Aaryan announces new project with ‘Brawl Stars India,’ shares 'Alag sa action' with a new video!

New Delhi: Seems like Kartik Aaryan is all set to shed his romantic hero avatar and will be seen in a ‘badass’ avatar. Well, atleast his latest video on the Instagram suggests so.

After teasing his fans, with an intriguing post on Saturday, Kartik has finally released a new video for his fans on Sunday, in which the actor can be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. In the video, the ‘Love Aaj Kal’ actor can be seen fighting with the goons and also blazing guns, which is surely new when it comes to him.

Calling himself a brawl star, the actor released the video on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Ab Main bhi Brawl Star

Watch me take on the Brawl Universe !!

Tell me what you think ?

#AlagSaAction

#BrawlStars #BrawlStarsIndia..”

Announcing his big project on social media, he disclosed that he will be marking his debut in the ‘Brawl Stars India’ which is a multiplayer and battle royale game made for mobile.

For the unversed, Brawl Stars is a multiplayer online battle arena and third-person hero shooter video game developed and published by the Finnish video game company Supercell. It was released worldwide in December 2018 on iOS as well as Android. It also features various game modes, which has different objectives.

On the work front, Kartik will be next seen in "Dhamaka" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2". He is also rumoured to be part of the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo".