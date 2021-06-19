Neena Gupta recalls how Subhash Ghai asked her to wear a 'heavily padded bra' for Choli Ke Peeche song, says he shouted 'Kuch Bharo'!

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Neena Gupta

In an excerpt from her autobiography, shared by Zoom, Neena Gupta recalled the incident when director Subhash Ghai asked her to wear a 'heavily padded bra' for 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai' song. 

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still/Instagram

New Delhi: Veteran actress Neena Gupta's recently released autobiography Sach Kahun Toh mentions some unheard of incidents that certainly demand attention. The seasoned actress opened up on her love life, pregnancy and much more in the book. 

In an excerpt from her autobiography, shared by Zoom, Neena Gupta recalled the incident when director Subhash Ghai asked her to wear a 'heavily padded bra' for 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai' song. 

She wrote, "When I first heard the song, I knew it was catchy. But when Subhash Ghai told me what my role would be, I wasn’t so keen anymore. I liked the fact that my part was sung by my friend Ila Arun, with whom I had acted in many films. But I couldn’t do it."

"They put me in a tribal Gujarati outfit and sent me to Subhash Ghai for approval. ‘No! No! No! No!’ he shouted. ‘Kuch Bharo.’ I was so embarrassed. In my opinion, he was referring to my choli and stating that it needed to be filled. It wasn’t anything personal, I knew. He had visualised something ...bigger for the rendition. I didn’t shoot that day. But the next day I was presented to him in a different outfit, with a bra that was heavily padded, and he seemed satisfied. Subhash Ghai was very particular about what he wanted, which was why he was such a good director."

Neena Gupta's autobiography 'Sach Kahun Toh' was launched by Kareena Kapoor Khan on June 14. 

The actress was last seen in 'Sardar Ka Grandson' directed by debutante Kaashvie Nair co-starring Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Soni Razdan, Kumud Mishra, Kanwaljit Singh, and Divya Seth.

 

