Ranbir Kapoor breaks down on sets? Truth behind THIS viral video - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar, Ranbir Kapoor, was recently spotted ‘crying’ on the sets of an upcoming project. The actor is known for his stellar performances in leading blockbuster films where he’s not shied away from portraying emotionally charged roles and crying on the big screen.

A recent video is making the rounds on social media, leaving netizens wondering as to the reason behind the actor’s emotional outburst.

This sneakily captured video of Ranbir’s tearful moment has left the internet divided. While some believe it to be a scene from an upcoming shoot, others are left guessing on the true reason behind the emotional outbreak.

The video has certainly left the audience intrigued with comments like, “Ranbir plz don't cry..we love you always”, “It's a scene for sure”, and more. The video with 50K views is slowly becoming talk of the town with ‘RK fans’ populating the video, wondering what their favourite hero has in store.

The actor is all geared-up for 2022 and has some anticipated blockbusters up his kitty.

Looks like the audience will have to wait for a while to know if it’s a showcase of Ranbir’s fine acting skills or revelation of a truth that made him tear-up.