Rosie O'Donnell is 'sorry' for mistaking Priyanka Chopra as Deepak Chopra's daughter

New Delhi: American comedian Rosie O'Donnell recently issued an apology on Instagram to Priyanka Chopra after mistaking her identity when she first met her. The comedian admitted that she had assumed Priyanka was renowned author Deepak Chopra's daughter.

However, she later realised that Priyanka was a well-known actress and more famous than her husband Nick Jonas.

She shared a two-part apology for Priyanka. In the first video, she said, "Seated next to us was Nick Jonas and his wife ‘someone’ Chopra, which I always assumed was Deepak Chopra's daughter."

Rosie told Priyanka that she knew her father referring to Deepak Chopra and was embarrassed after realising he wasn't her dad.

Talking about Priyanka's reaction when Rosie told her she knows her dad, she said, "She (Priyanka) was like, ‘You do? Who’s my dad?' I'm like ‘Deepak’. She was like ‘No. And Chopra is a common name’. I felt so embarrassed."

In the second video, Rosie clarified that she knows Priyanka's name after referring to her as 'someone' Chopra in her earlier video and apologised to PeeCee's fans.

Watch the videos here:

Rosie had spotted the actress and her hubby on a date and went up to talk to them.

Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in a surprise move, made an announcement about them welcoming a baby via surrogacy. The couple turned parents and shared the news with all on social media.

Priyanka Chopra and international singer Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 at the picturesque Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The gala event was attended by their families and close friends.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Zoya Akhtar production with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Jee Le Zaraa. It is slated to release in 2023.